Teens Anticipate Next Junior Symphony Ball

You don’t have to be old to love the symphony.



More than 300 10th through 12th-grade students from 27 high schools turned out in late September at the Morton Meyerson Center for a kickoff event held by the Junior Symphony Ball co-chairs.

About 1,500 teens will attend the actual ball at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020, at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom. Visit jsbdallas.com or email [email protected] to learn more.

JSB, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s longest-running fundraiser, is “student run-parent-guided” and supports outreach programs such as Young Strings and Young Musicians.

Most of the balls’ co-chairs are from the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.