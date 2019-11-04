Monday, November 4, 2019

More than 300 teens attended a Junior Symphony Ball kickoff event at The Morton Meyerson Center.
Teens Anticipate Next Junior Symphony Ball

You don’t have to be old to love the symphony.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Young Strings perform at the Junior Symphony Ball kickoff event.

More than 300 10th through 12th-grade students from 27 high schools turned out in late September at the Morton Meyerson Center for a kickoff event held by the Junior Symphony Ball co-chairs.

About 1,500 teens will attend the actual ball at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020, at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom. Visit jsbdallas.com or email [email protected] to learn more.

JSB, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s longest-running fundraiser, is “student run-parent-guided” and supports outreach programs such as Young Strings and Young Musicians.

Most of the balls’ co-chairs are from the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.

