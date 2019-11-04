UP Police Release Name of Shooting Victim

University Park Police identified the woman shot at a CVS store at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway Saturday morning as Orelia Hollins, 29.

Police also released video footage Monday showing a man entering and then running from the store around the time Hollins, who was eight months pregnant, was shot. Hollins gave birth to a boy later Saturday and assistant chief Jim Savage said the mother and child remain in stable, but critical condition as of Monday.

“Investigators have not spoken with or identified the newborn’s father at this time,” Savage said in an email.

However, he said detectives briefly spoke with Hollins, who said she didn’t know the shooter, but described him as having a “raspy” voice.

“After meeting with our investigators this morning, we are releasing video that was obtained from cameras outside the CVS and that pertain to this incident,” Savage said. “The video shows that the suspect was inside the store for approximately one minute.”

“He demanded money from the other store employee who was behind the cash register while the gunshot victim was on the other side of the service counter,” Savage said. “The employee behind the register was having difficulty opening it and shots were fired at that time striking the victim in the waist area.”

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2 to reports of shots fired at the store.

University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman to Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

No money was taken.

Guy Bellaver, owner of Roly Poly Sandwiches in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, said he decided to help raise money for the woman who was shot during a robbery at a nearby CVS store Saturday.

Bellaver said staff members will donate tips up to $1,000, he will match it, and he hopes the restaurant’s corporate office will donate as well.

“I came in to prepare (orders Saturday), saw the caution tape… went around, talked to other managers (nearby) and pieced things together,” he said. “It’s a small community here. We appreciate the support of the community.”