Video Shows Man Fleeing CVS After Shooting

The University Park Police Department has released a video showing a man entering and then running from the CVS store at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway Saturday morning at the time of the shooting of a pregnant employee there.

The injured woman, who was about eight months pregnant when she was shot twice, gave birth to a boy later that day. She and the baby remain hospitalized in stable but critical condition as of Monday morning, assistant chief Jim Savage announced in an email.

“Our Detectives have had a brief conversation with the victim,” Savage said, explaining she didn’t know the shooter but described him as having a “raspy like a ‘smokers’ voice.”

“After meeting with our investigators this morning, we are releasing video that was obtained from cameras outside the CVS and that pertain to this incident,” Savage said. “”The video shows that the suspect was inside the store for approximately one minute.”

“He demanded money from the other store employee who was behind the cash register while the gunshot victim was on the other side of the service counter,” Savage said. “The employee behind the register was having difficulty opening it and shots were fired at that time striking the victim in the waist area.”

Savage advised those viewing the video to study the man’s gait while walking and/or running and style of clothing to see if they recognize anything.

“At this time video from inside the store will not be released as it could compromise the investigative efforts,” Savage said.

University Park has three officers working the case.

“Investigators continue to follow-up on leads – some were generated by the still-photo released on Saturday,” Savage said. “They also continue to coordinate their investigation with surrounding agencies.”

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2 to reports of shots fired at the store.

University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman to Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

No money was taken.

Guy Bellaver, owner of Roly Poly Sandwiches in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, said he decided to help raise money for the woman who was shot during a robbery at a nearby CVS store Saturday.

Bellaver said staff members will donate tips up to $1,000, he will match it, and he hopes the restaurant’s corporate office will donate as well.

“I came in to prepare (orders Saturday), saw the caution tape… went around, talked to other managers (nearby) and pieced things together,” he said. “It’s a small community here.”