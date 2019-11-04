Monday, November 4, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Crime News 

Video Shows Man Fleeing CVS After Shooting

William Taylor 0 Comments , ,

The University Park Police Department has released a video showing a man entering and then running from the CVS store at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway Saturday morning at the time of the shooting of a pregnant employee there.

The injured woman, who was about eight months pregnant when she was shot twice, gave birth to a boy later that day. She and the baby remain hospitalized in stable but critical condition as of Monday morning, assistant chief Jim Savage announced in an email.

“Our Detectives have had a brief conversation with the victim,” Savage said, explaining she didn’t know the shooter but described him as having a “raspy like a ‘smokers’ voice.”

“After meeting with our investigators this morning, we are releasing video that was obtained from cameras outside the CVS and that pertain to this incident,” Savage said. “”The video shows that the suspect was inside the store for approximately one minute.”

“He demanded money from the other store employee who was behind the cash register while the gunshot victim was on the other side of the service counter,” Savage said. “The employee behind the register was having difficulty opening it and shots were fired at that time striking the victim in the waist area.”

Savage advised those viewing the video to study the man’s gait while walking and/or running and style of clothing to see if they recognize anything.

“At this time video from inside the store will not be released as it could compromise the investigative efforts,” Savage said.

University Park police released this image of the man they say shot a CVS employee on Nov. 2. Call Assistant Chief Jim Savage (214-564-4148) or Lt. John Ball (214-987-5354) if you can identify this person. You may remain anonymous.

University Park has three officers working the case.

“Investigators continue to follow-up on leads – some were generated by the still-photo released on Saturday,” Savage said. “They also continue to coordinate their investigation with surrounding agencies.”

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2 to reports of shots fired at the store.

University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman to Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

No money was taken.

Guy Bellaver, owner of Roly Poly Sandwiches in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, said he decided to help raise money for the woman who was shot during a robbery at a nearby CVS store Saturday.

Bellaver said staff members will donate tips up to $1,000, he will match it, and he hopes the restaurant’s corporate office will donate as well.

“I came in to prepare (orders Saturday), saw the caution tape… went around, talked to other managers (nearby) and pieced things together,” he said. “It’s a small community here.”

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Crime Reports Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

Bianca R. Montes 0

Crime Reports Sept. 2 – 8

Timothy Glaze 0

UPPD Seeking Owner of Found Property

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Click here for more info on STEAM