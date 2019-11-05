CVS Offering $25,000 Reward For Information About Shooting

University Park Police reported Tuesday that CVS is offering a $25,000 reward for information about Saturday’s shooting at the store at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway.

The information is posted online with a field to leave a tip.

A masked man went to the store at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2, fired two shots and hit Orelia Hollins, 29, who was eight months pregnant at the time. Hollins was taken to an area hospital and gave birth to a boy later that day. Assistant chief of police Jim Savage said they were in stable, but critical condition as of Monday. Police haven’t received an update on her condition as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities released video footage showing a man entering, then running from the CVS at the time of the shooting Monday morning. Savage said Monday they had three officers working the case.

“(The video) has generated some leads, which our detectives are currently running down,” Savage said.

He said investigators were able to meet with Hollins, who described the suspect as having a “raspy” voice.

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2 to reports of shots fired at the store. University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman to Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

“He demanded money from the other store employee who was behind the cash register while the gunshot victim was on the other side of the service counter,” Savage said Monday. “The employee behind the register was having difficulty opening it and shots were fired at that time striking the victim in the waist area.”

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

No money was taken.

Guy Bellaver, owner of Roly Poly Sandwiches in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, said he decided to help raise money for the woman who was shot during a robbery at a nearby CVS store Saturday.

Bellaver said staff members will donate tips up to $1,000, he will match it, and he hopes the restaurant’s corporate office will donate as well.

“I came in to prepare (orders Saturday), saw the caution tape… went around, talked to other managers (nearby) and pieced things together,” he said. “It’s a small community here.”