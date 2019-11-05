Dallas Architecture Forum Presents 365 Modern Living Reception

The Dallas Architecture Forum is hosting the 365 Modern Living reception on Tuesday, November 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The House on Ricks.

The House on Ricksresidence is on almost two acres of land. This architectural masterpiece is a minimal one-story glasshouse that is surrounded by trees. It was designed by Nimmo Architecture and the interior was designed by William Nash Design.

Details were kept to a minimum to emulate well-tailored custom fashion so it would not disrupt the eye from the trees and landscape that surrounds it.

The inside is decorated in black, white and grey and accented with polished brass fixtures and hardware that is reminiscent of polished jewelry.

Guests enter this property through a foliage-screened courtyard. The front door leads into the formal living and dining area which contains a view of the expansive yard with its meditative water and mature trees. Most of the private areas of the home are located near the rear of the property such as the guest and master wings.

This home is about 10,000 square feet and the foundation itself takes up half of that area.

The reception will have hors d’oeuvres, and you will have the chance to see the home and hear from people on the design team. Valet parking will be provided. Dress code is business or cocktail attire.

General admission tickets are $115 and $95 for The Forum’s members. To purchase tickets or for more information visit dallasarchitectureforum.org.