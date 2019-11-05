Lady Scots Roll in Playoff Opener

A team that swept every match on its way to a District 11-5A championship wasn’t about to slow down in the first round of the playoffs.

Highland Park cruised past overmatched Sunset, 25-4, 25-6, 25-7, in a Class 5A Region II bi-district match on Monday at Ellis Davis Field House.

The Lady Scots (35-11) have won 21 consecutive matches, and haven’t even dropped a set in more than two months. That includes a sweep of Arlington Martin in a postseason warmup match on Nov. 1.

HP advances to the area round to face either McKinney North or Frisco Wakeland, who will clash on Tuesday. The competition level should increase on Thursday or Friday at a time and place to be determined.