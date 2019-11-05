UP Hires Consultants to Plan Snider Plaza Improvements

The University Park City Council approved awarding contracts to the Catalyst Group and Space Between Design Studio to develop a design plan for landscape improvements at Snider Plaza at the Nov. 5 meeting.

The total cost of the two contracts is $227,500. City Manager Robbie Corder said the city is in the process of planning infrastructure improvements to the utilities, like the water and sewer lines, in the shopping center at Hillcrest and Daniel avenues, but that’s on hold until officials determine a landscaping plan.

“The consulting engineer…they are at a point where they need to know what the city intends to put back on top of the pavement in Snider Plaza before they’re able to finalize those design drawings for the utilities,” Corder said. “This is an important step in moving Snider Plaza projects forward.”

The council also approved a parking license agreement with SPC Park Plaza Partners to allow Snider Plaza tenants to use spaces in the parking garage at Hilltop Plaza, at the south end of Snider Plaza, at a discounted rate.

The garage opened in October and the public was allowed to use it for free for one hour, then $3 per hour thereafter. SPC Park Plaza Partners offered the use of 50 spaces for 65 cents per hour.

“Snider Plaza’s always had issues related to parking and past studies have identified potential for the city to partner with private property owners that have extra parking to offer those spaces to employees in the plaza to get available spaces on the plaza available to patrons,” Corder said. “This agreement is the first step in the process similar to that.”

Corder said the council planned to take up final design plans for stormwater improvements in the northeast section of town between Turtle Creek and Hilcrest, but that was held for a future meeting.

The council also approved a resolution establishing the fiscal year 2020 capital projects budget.