DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular Tickets are Out Now

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced that tickets are now available for DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular, sponsored by Children’s Health. Ticket buyers can pick between two Nov. 19 performances at the Winspear Opera House — one at 10 a.m., and second at 7:30 p.m.

The DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular is the brainchild of producer Don P. Roberts and the musical team behind 20th Century Fox’s hit movie, “Drumline,” and VH1’s, “Drumline: A New Beat.”

DRUMLine Live’s dazzling vocalists and talented musicians, coupled with energetic choreography, spectacular lighting, and beautiful holiday costumes, make this Holiday Spectacular one of the coolest, most exciting, and dynamic shows EVER, organizers said. Imagine the festive sounds of holiday cheer combining gospel, jazz, Soul, Motown rhythms, and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat and the driving force of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band.

The performances will include renditions of “The Little Drummer Boy,” “All I want for Christmas is You,” “Santa Tell Me,” “Mistletoe.” They will also be performing everyone’s favorite classics: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Clause is Coming to Town,” and “Jingle Bells.”

Tickets for DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular can be found here.