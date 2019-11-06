GALLERY: Unlikely Heroes Recognizing Heroes

More than 400 supporters gathered at The Ritz Carlton-Dallas on Oct. 26 to celebrate the work of Unlikely Heroes at the 7th Annual Recognizing Heroes Awards Dinner & Charity Benefit.

This non-profit organization rescues and restores child victims of trafficking worldwide. The evening featuring a live musical performance by three-time Grammy-nominated pop icon, Taylor Dayne, an exclusive VIP cocktail reception, silent auction, and red carpet arrivals with special guests like; an exclusive VIP cocktail reception hosted by Melissa Rycroft, silent auction, and red carpet arrivals with special guests; actress Jessica Oyelowo, singer/songwriter Shane Stevens, TV personality Candace Payne (Chewbacca Mom), radio host Kellie Rasberry, Steve Kemble (US Weekly Fashion Police) and WWE’s Cathy Kelley.

Cassadee Pope, winner of The Voice, kicked off the evening with selections from her new album. Guests were then warmly welcomed by the evening’s hosts, comedian Anjelah Johnson and Real Housewives of Dallas star, LeeAnne Locken. Rebecca Bender shared her personal story of slavery, survival, the journey to recovering her life and using her experiences to develop Elevate Academy – a one-of-a-kind online program that provides students opportunities for healing, restoration, mentorship, job training, life coaching, empowerment, and leadership development. Unlikely Heroes CEO and Founder, Erica Greve, then announced the integration of Elevate Academy into the daily work of Unlikely Heroes and that in addition to expanding the program across the country, local in-person chapters of Elevate Extended will be launching in Spring 2020.

(Photos by Thomas Garza)