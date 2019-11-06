Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Relocating the kitchen and removing a wall in this Westminster Avenue home allowed for a show-stopping space ideal for family time and entertaining. Custom paneling hides storage beneath the stairs. (Courtesy Marvelous Home Makeovers)
Laszlo Talks Grand Kitchens, Spa-Like Baths

As a small town boy in the Transylvania region of Romania, Botond Laszlo learned to avoid waste and instead repair and repurpose.

Those values stuck with him as he immigrated to the United States and embarked on a career in construction.

His approach won Marvelous Home Makeovers, a Dallas company he founded in 2004, Environmental Protection Agency certification, as well as several green remodeling awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Recent projects included a spalike bathroom in Highland Park and a massive kitchen with two dishwashers, two refrigerators, and a 13-foot-long island in University Park.

What kind of homeowner needs a kitchen this grand?
Everyone knows the kitchen is the heart of the home, and this project was no different. The previous kitchen was disjointed and isolated and didn’t allow the open feel that the client wanted for family time and entertaining. It’s not so much about what kind of homeowner needs a grand kitchen, it’s more about understanding the client and listening to their needs to build a kitchen around their lifestyle. This kitchen is absolutely grand but also fits the space in the house in its entirety.

What’s your favorite feature to include in a kitchen?
Built-in coffee makers and prep-station style sinks. Why coffee makers? Well, because I love coffee and I love to entertain, so being able to marry the two in a single design is exciting. And I like prep-station style sinks because I’m all about function, and I want to make sure everything we build satisfies even the most experienced chef ’s needs.

Overhauling the master bathroom in this Rosedale Street home meant reconfiguring the layout and installing a dream shower with a variety of showerheads, steam options, and speakers in the ceiling.

What are your must-haves for a bathroom remodel?
Bathrooms to me need to be highly functional, yet clean and easy to maintain. You start your day and end your day in your bathroom. Designing space for functionality is always critical, and can be created through ample counter space and proper lighting. A large, comfortable shower with multiple shower heads is just a starting point. Beyond that, clients can choose other options like digitally-controlled steam showers, air massage, and heated tubs or heated floors.

Where should homeowners splurge? Where should they save?
One area to splurge on is cabinets and appliances, because if you cheap out, you will pay for it later. Don’t try to cut costs on the plumbing fixtures either, because those are being used every single day and need to last for a long time. One way to save costs is to use a man-made stone rather than a natural stone.

