Second Overdose May Be Connected to Drug Trafficking Operation

CBS 11 reports a second fentanyl overdose is expected to be connected to an alleged drug trafficking operation that led to the indictment of two Park Cities residents.

The TV station reports the information came to light at a hearing in Sherman Wednesday.

Gina Corwin, 51, and Gary Collin Bussell, 50, are among 10 indicted on seven counts of drugs and weapons-related charges. A combined task force of federal, state and local law enforcement executed federal arrest warrants as the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Strike Force investigation in the North Texas Area Oct. 30, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

The others are Ben Westin, 28, of Carrollton, Scott Perras, 27, of McKinney, Frank Dockery, 45, of Blue Ridge, William Allbrook, 32, of The Colony, Austin Seymour, 24, of Dallas, Lisa Young, 32, of Dallas, George Wagner III, 46, of Garland, and Todd Shewmake, 34, of McKinney.

The operation, which started as early as 2014, was uncovered after an overdose death in Fairview in December of 2018 was linked to the use of fentanyl and alprazolam from the suspects, according to court records.

They made initial appearances the week of Oct. 28 and the Dallas Morning News reported Allbrook pleaded not guilty to two of the seven counts.

The defendants are charged in the seven-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; accessory after the fact; misprision of a felony; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances and aiding and abetting; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted and those indicted in relation to the death face at least 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the indictment.

Authorities also filed a notice of intent to seize a Remington shotgun and a Mossberg .22 rifle reportedly used in the operation.

This case is being investigated by the North Texas Strike Force. Strike Force members are the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation; U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations Division; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Dallas Police Department; Garland Police Department; Grand Prairie Police Department; Grapevine Police Department; Lancaster Police Department; Plano Police Department; Sherman Police Department; and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.