Texas Women’s Foundation Announces the Presenting Sponsor for its 34th Annual Luncheon

The Dallas Mavericks will be the presenting sponsor for the 34th Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) Annual Luncheon, set for Nov. 14 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. A sponsor reception starts at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.

“The Dallas Mavericks could not be prouder to support Texas Women’s Foundation,” Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, said. “The values of our organization strongly align with those of Texas Women’s Foundation, and this partnership is an exciting opportunity to continue to show the Mavs commitment to women, and to make a difference in the Texas community.”

“We are thrilled to have the Dallas Mavericks as our presenting sponsor,” said Roslyn Dawson Thompson, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer. “The leadership line-up for this luncheon is extraordinary – from the significant example the Mavs are setting as a leader with Cynt Marshall at the helm, to the dedication of our awesome co-chairs, Janiece Evans-Page and Virginia Rose-Harris, to the powerful story of Elaine Welteroth. This is definitely a slam dunk partnership!”

Luncheon co-chairs Janiece Evans-Page and Virginia Rose-Harris will welcome Elaine Welteroth as the keynote speaker.

Welteroth is an award-winning journalist, The New York Times bestselling author, and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. She just released a book, “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say).” She has also written for the hit show “Grown-ish.”

The Annual Luncheon is the Foundation’s principal fundraiser in support of its work to advance women’s economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through research, advocacy, grants and programs.

Visit www.txwf.org for more information and tickets.