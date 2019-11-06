UP Police Release Radio Traffic From CVS Shooting

University Park Police released radio traffic Wednesday from the Nov. 2 shooting at the CVS at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway.

The dispatcher can be heard describing the suspect as a masked male and the employee Orelia Hollins, 29, as having been shot in the waist. Assistant chief Jim Savage said Hollins and her baby remain in critical, but stable condition Wednesday.

Police reported Tuesday that CVS is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the shooting after they released video footage showing a man entering, then running from the CVS store Monday morning. Savage said authorities don’t have the full 911 call from CVS.

“Investigators continue to receive tips generated from the release of the video and notification of the reward posted by CVS,” he said.

Savage said Monday they have three officers working the case.

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2 to reports of shots fired at the store. University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman to Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

“He demanded money from the other store employee who was behind the cash register while the gunshot victim was on the other side of the service counter,” Savage said Monday. “The employee behind the register was having difficulty opening it and shots were fired at that time striking the victim in the waist area.”

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

No money was taken.

Guy Bellaver, owner of Roly Poly Sandwiches in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, said he decided to help raise money for the woman who was shot during a robbery at a nearby CVS store Saturday.

Bellaver said staff members will donate tips up to $1,000, he will match it, and he hopes the restaurant’s corporate office will donate as well.

“I came in to prepare (orders Saturday), saw the caution tape… went around, talked to other managers (nearby) and pieced things together,” he said. “It’s a small community here. We appreciate the support of the community.”