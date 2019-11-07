Authorities Allege Park Cities Resident Led Drug Trafficking Operation

Authorities identified Park Cities resident Gary Collin Bussell, 50, as the leader of the alleged drug trafficking operation that led to the indictment of 10 people in court documents filed Nov. 6.

Park Cities resident Gina Corwin, 51, was also among the 10 indicted on seven counts in the operation, which started as early as 2014, according to court records. The others are Ben Westin, 28, of Carrollton, Scott Perras, 27, of McKinney, Frank Dockery, 45, of Blue Ridge, William Allbrook, 32, of The Colony, Austin Seymour, 24, of Dallas, Lisa Young, 32, of Dallas, George Wagner III, 46, of Garland, and Todd Shewmake, 34, of McKinney, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

It was uncovered after a Fairview man’s death in December of 2018 was linked to the use of fentanyl and Alprazolam from the suspects, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

“(A task force officer’s) investigation revealed that defendant supplied the narcotics, which contained fentanyl, that resulted in the overdose death on December 28, 2018,” the court filing reads. “Specifically, defendant supplied the narcotics to co-defendant Westin, who in turn sold the narcotics to the victim, resulting in the victim’s death. (The officer) testified that defendant was aware of the fatal overdose (as well as other multiple non-lethal overdoses) associated with the narcotics he was distributing, but notwithstanding defendant and his drug trafficking organization continued distribution. Defendant’s response to the death/overdoses was reported to be dismissive.”

Authorities estimate Bussell is responsible for the distribution of approximately 3,000 oxycodone pills per month and 2,000 counterfeit Adderall pills per month, records state.

Authorities allege in the filing that Bussell’s teenage daughter engaged in a narcotics transaction in Dallas with another unidentified person that resulted in a shooting that killed that person, according to the filing.

“(The task force officer) further testified that the Bussell (drug trafficking operation) was distributing narcotics across the street from an elementary school in Dallas…which was maintained by co-defendant Seymour,” the filing reads. “Defendant reportedly directed numerous customers to that location across the street from this school to complete narcotics transactions.”

Authorities alleged in the filing that Bussell also had a money-laundering operation and is associated with a shell company.

Law enforcement also alleges he told others he intended to flee the country and made efforts to get a false passport, according to court records.

The 10 defendants are charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; accessory after the fact; misprision of a felony; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances and aiding and abetting; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted and those indicted in relation to the death face at least 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the indictment.

Authorities also filed a notice of intent to seize a Remington shotgun and a Mossberg .22 rifle reportedly used in the operation.

This case is being investigated by the North Texas Strike Force. Strike Force members are the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation; U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations Division; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Dallas Police Department; Garland Police Department; Grand Prairie Police Department; Grapevine Police Department; Lancaster Police Department; Plano Police Department; Sherman Police Department; and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.