Blue Wave Girls Race Past Ursuline

The Highland Park girls continued their unbeaten streak in dual meets by easily topping Ursuline on Tuesday, while the HP boys fell to Jesuit.

Individual winners for the Blue Wave included Maddy Helton in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Lindsey Hosch in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, Sophia Hemschot in the 200 individual medley.

The HP girls also won all three relays. In boys action, Campbell Whann (50 freestyle) was the team’s only individual gold medalist.

The Blue Wave’s busy November slate continues on Saturday with the Cougar Classic at The Colony, which will be the final tuneup for next week’s North Zone 6A TISCA Invitational meet in Lewisville.