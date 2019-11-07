Experienced Lady Scots Set for Opener

After months of offseason workouts, two weeks of practice, and a couple of scrimmages, it’s time for Highland Park to play some games that count.

The Lady Scots will open the season on Friday with a nondistrict game at Arlington Seguin. They will travel to face Rockwall-Heath on Nov. 12, followed by the home opener on Nov. 18 against Bishop Lynch.

HP returns almost its entire roster from a squad that went undefeated in District 11-5A last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The returnees are led by Ella Patterson, the team’s leading scorer and district MVP from a year ago.

Looking ahead, the Lady Scots will host the HP Scot Classic on Nov. 21-23, highlighted by a first-round matchup with Richardson Berkner, and will begin district play on Dec. 20 against Carrollton Newman Smith.