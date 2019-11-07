GALLERY: $8 Million Raised at 21st TWO x TWO

On Oct. 26, the 21st annual TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art benefit dinner and contemporary art auction raised $8 million with funds benefiting amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and the Dallas Museum of Art.

Five hundred people attended the sold-out black-tie event co-hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky at their home, The Rachofsky House, along with Lisa and John

Runyon. The Gala evening was designed by Todd Fiscus of Todd Events, who transformed the 7,000-square-foot geodesic dome tent into a dramatic Moroccan-inspired fete.

(Courtesy by TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art)