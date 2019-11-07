Partake in VNA’s Power of Pie This Thanksgiving

The la st time I made a pie, I dropped it. It was Thanksgiving 2013, coincidentally, the year VNA Meals on Wheels launched the Power of Pie, when I was taking the pie out of the oven and – PLOP! Down it went like Joe Frazier after an upper right cut from George Foreman. It was pretty traumatic. Holidays can go awry for many reasons, but failing to deliver a good pie shouldn’t be one of them.

Save yourself and your Thanksgiving by ordering your pies and pumpkin bread now, as VNA Meals on Wheels is taking orders for the very best pecan pies, pumpkin pies and, new this year, pumpkin bread. This is the seventh year for this thoughtful fundraiser, which invests 100% of funds raised to provide comfort and care for senior neighbors through Meals on Wheels, Hospice and Palliative Care. Since the creation of Power of Pie, 6,273 pies have been sold, generating more than $190,000 which has provided almost 32,000 meals. That is truly powerful.

Place your order through Monday, Nov. 18 for pumpkin pies, pecan pies and pumpkin bread at www.powerofpie.org. Pies are $25 each and pumpkin bread is $12 per loaf. The delicious treats are available for pick up at a variety of locations throughout the Metroplex on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27 —just in time for Thanksgiving. Check the website for those pick-up locations.

Haute Sweets Patisserie’s Tida Pichakron, Empire Baking Company’s Meaders Orozow and Cece Waites from Uncle Willie’s Pies are among the baker’s dozens of chefs, restauranteurs, and food service professionals who donate pies each year.

Why do they do it? Watch the video and see what love for others looks and sounds like.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This year, Trio Food Services, a long-time Meals-on-Wheels vendor, created another option to sell which is dubbed “The World’s Best Homemade Pumpkin Bread” by those who have tasted it. For me, pumpkin bread qualifies as “Superfood,” because pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg pairs super well with giant slab of cream cheese.

Try it, you’re welcome.

If you’re going to be out of town or if you are one of “those” people who don’t eat pie, you can still make a difference by purchasing a “zero-calorie” pie which is basically a $25 donation that goes a really long way to feed bodies and souls. For more information on Meals on Wheels and how you can become involved, please visit vnatexas.org.