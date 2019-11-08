Friday Food Round Up November 8, 2019

We really do have a great food city – there are always new places to try and old places with new things to try. Here’s a little run down of what’s new as of this week.

Truluck’s has introduced its fall cocktail menu to complement its fresh seafood offerings. New items include:

Upper Manhattan: Butter-Washed Rye, Chinato Vermouth, maple syrup, black walnut bitters

Butter-Washed Rye, Chinato Vermouth, maple syrup, black walnut bitters Fig Manhattan: Rye, Vermouth, fig syrup, orange bitters

Rye, Vermouth, fig syrup, orange bitters Fireside Chat: Bourbon, Averna, Ancho Reyes, bitters, cinnamon syrup

Bourbon, Averna, Ancho Reyes, bitters, cinnamon syrup Paper Plane: Bourbon, Aperol, Zucca Rabarbaro, lemon juice

CiboDivino Marketplace in Oak Cliff has launched its fall menu and it sounds divine. Chef/owner Daniele Puleo is bringing a new selection of pastas to the menu such as the Gnocchi Salsiccia e Radicchio, traditional Italian gnocchi with Italian mild sausage, white wine, radicchio, leeks, gorgonzola cream sauce and walnuts, and Fettuccine with Oxtail Ragu, made with 44 Farms oxtail, slow braised for three hours and blended with vegetables and red wine sauce.

Along with the pastas, CiboDivino is also introducing a new pizza and seasonal zuppe, or soups. The Cucuzza Pizza consists of mozzarella, pesto, grilled zucchini, cherry tomatoes, radicchio, EVOO and shaved parmesan. Soups include a classic Lentil, carrots, celery, onion, lentils, house chicken stock and parsley, and their riff on French Onion Soup, the Italian Onion Soup, simmered red onion, butter, flour, house chicken stock, bread, provolone cheese and parmesan.

Pōk the Raw Bar is introducing four new signature bowls to their menu of fresh poke bowls, including vegan and vegetarian options like The Mushroom Bowl and Let It Beet. Along with the new bowls, Pōk has added salmon and yellowtail fish collar, or Kama, as protein options on the menu. When the collars are cooked down, the collagen, bone and fat from around it seeps into the meat, making it juicy and flavorful. I don’t want to really think about eating collagen, bone and fat but, OK. I bet it tastes good.

Umami Miso Salmon – Salmon, umami miso, white onion, crispy kale, grape tomatoes, pickled radish and crispy salmon skin

Salmon, umami miso, white onion, crispy kale, grape tomatoes, pickled radish and crispy salmon skin Yellowtail Tomatillo – Yellowtail, the green sauce, sweet corn, avocado, green onion, micro cilantro and crispy purple potato

Yellowtail, the green sauce, sweet corn, avocado, green onion, micro cilantro and crispy purple potato The Mushroom Bowl – King trumpet with Japanese mushroom blend, white onion, asparagus, crispy tofu, parsley and marbled potatoes

King trumpet with Japanese mushroom blend, white onion, asparagus, crispy tofu, parsley and marbled potatoes Let it Beet – Pok aji Amarillo, red, yellow and candy-striped beets, edamame, red onion, avocado, arare and beet chips

Taco Lingo in The Union has some sweet deals for taco lovers and sports fans. Taco Tuesday offers $2 Street Tacos, chicken, carnitas or fajita steak topped with avocado sauce and cilantro served on homemade tortillas, and $5 house margaritas from 2 p.m. to close. On game days, receive 10% off your meal if you don a Stars or Mavericks jersey during a home game or Cowboys jersey during any of their games. By the way, TacoLingo offers free validated parking at The Union (after 5 p.m.) for those attending events

Dallas Farmers Market and Rodeo Goat’s Beer and Peanuts Pairing. I love this event but can’t go because I will be home watching the LSU – Alabama game (Geaux Tigers!) but you should totally go!!

Dallas has a great local brew scene and an event this weekend will show off some of the best.

Chef Suki Otsuki, formerly of Mudhen Meat and Greens (RIP) now of Meddlesome Moth is roasting up her famous hard-shelled peanuts to pair with suds from five local breweries including Peticolas Brewing Company, Lakewood Brewing Company, Community Beer Company, Manhattan Project Beer Company, and Trinity Cider.

The event is on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Farmers Market. For $20 per person, the ticket includes a beer tasting glass and one pound of Chef Suki’s roasted peanuts. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the door.

Happy eating, y’all. Be safe.