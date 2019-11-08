Friday, November 8, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Society 

GALLERY: 2,300 Park Lovers at Park & Palate

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , ,

Park & Palate Grand Taste, presented by Republic National Distributing Company on Oct. 26, indulged 2,300 Park lovers with tastings from more than 40 of Dallas’ favorite restaurants, pitmasters and chefs.

The culinary offerings accompanied over 30 wine, spirit, and brewery brands. The event benefitting Klyde Warren Park featured a Beer Garden hosted by Dallasites 101, BBQ Alley, VIP lounge, lawn games, great tunes from Bandolero and DJ SOULjah, and more.

(Courtesy photos)

You May Also Like

Rocked Around the Clock

Staff Report 0

These Fashionistas are Rolling

Sara Cagle 0

GALLERY: United to Learn Holds Learning Launch

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Click here for more info on STEAM