GALLERY: 2,300 Park Lovers at Park & Palate

Park & Palate Grand Taste, presented by Republic National Distributing Company on Oct. 26, indulged 2,300 Park lovers with tastings from more than 40 of Dallas’ favorite restaurants, pitmasters and chefs.

The culinary offerings accompanied over 30 wine, spirit, and brewery brands. The event benefitting Klyde Warren Park featured a Beer Garden hosted by Dallasites 101, BBQ Alley, VIP lounge, lawn games, great tunes from Bandolero and DJ SOULjah, and more.

(Courtesy photos)