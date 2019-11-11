ABPA Home Tour Slated for First Friday in December

Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association (ABPA) is hosting the 21st Annual Homes for the Holiday Home Tour on Friday, Dec.6, 2019.

This is the main fundraiser for ABPA and has raised over $1 million since its inception with all proceeds gifted to Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools. The tour is a favorite holiday tradition for area residents and we are excited to showcase four of the Park Cities’ most spectacular homes this year.

Last year’s tour raised $85,000 for the kindergarten and first grade classes at both schools with half of the funds going to support the Spanish program at Armstrong and the other half purchasing instructional materials, books, technology, math manipulatives and teacher workshops at Bradfield. Park Cities residents play a big part in the success of the home tour with more than 450 member families belonging to ABPA.

At ABPA we thank our lucky stars to have such amazing community support. We are so grateful for this year’s Presenting Sponsor, Detwiler Wood, and for our Platinum Sponsors, Jane Gordon and Claudine King and Park Cities People. Tour Co-Chairs are Meredith Abbott, Katie Samler, and Jessica Bass Bolander. To purchase tickets please visit www.armstrongbradfield.com.