HP's Cameron Fawcett earned a top 10 finish at the 5A state cross country meet on Saturday. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
Fawcett Paces Lady Scots at State Meet

Highland Park’s Cameron Fawcett finished eighth overall at the Class 5A state cross country meet on Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

The junior completed the 5-kilometer course is 18 minutes, 4.74 seconds, which was less than a minute behind individual champion Colleen Stegmann of Frisco Reedy. Fawcett made her third appearance at state, after coming in 14th as a freshman and 39th as a sophomore.

The Lady Scots placed fifth in the team standings. Alli Grace Ott was 29th in 18:38.78, while freshman Grace Hathaway (19:13.23) was 66th. Also finishing for HP were Isabel Blaylock, Charlotte Hudson, and Elle Thompson.

None of the HP runners at state are seniors. The Lady Scots have had at least one athlete at the state meet every year since 1977.

