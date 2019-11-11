GALLERY: Opening of Dekelboum Ronald McDonald House

There was much to celebrate on Oct. 10, when Ronald McDonald House Dallas (RMHD) cut the ribbon to open The Dekelboum Family Foundation Wing.

The $11.5 million expansion at RMHD offers 30 new guest rooms, allowing RMHD to serve 800 more families a year while their children are being treated for critical illnesses or injuries in the Dallas area. In 2018, RMHD hosted over 1,400 families, but had to turn away nearly 800 families because the House was at full capacity.

The 18,000 square-foot two-story addition, designed by HKS Architects and built by Hill & Wilkinson, includes two stunning art installations, six larger suites for longer-stay families and 24 guest rooms. Donors, including AbbVie with its lead gift of $4.5 million, along with long-time supporters of the House and past and current Families came out to share the joy in the opening of the much-needed new addition.

(Photos by Bret Redman)