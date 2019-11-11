Southwest Gallery and Museum of Biblical Art Put Forth Tandem Exhibitions of Àlvar Suñol

Master Spanish Modernist Àlvar Suñol will be in Dallas for tandem exhibitions at the Southwest Gallery and the Museum of Biblical Art. Both will be having opening receptions on November 16, with Southwest’s at 1-5 p.m. and the Museum of Biblical Art’s from 7-10 p.m.

Suñol will be in attendance. The works on view with the Museum of Biblical Art take a more religious tone. There will also be a meet-the-artist event at The Musuem of Biblical Art on Nov. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m., where attendees can meet Suñol.

“Àlvar is known for his technical expertise. He is passionate about his concept of el oficio, the commitment to his vocation and appreciation for the traditional artistic values bequeathed by the masters. He admires Renaissance artists, particularly Piero della Francesca, Vermeer and Balthus. Àlvar views his work as an inheritance from and devotion to Catalonia, specifically Romanesque art, yet imbued with a modern sensibility. Through the Southwest Gallery exhibition, visitors will witness themes, which remain steadfast in their revelations about the human condition and complexities, about love and peace. Time is a prominent and recurring theme, referencing history and art history.”

Àlvar Suñol Munoz-Ramos, commonly known in the art world as Àlvar, is internationally recognized for his unique ability to convey the complexities of existence and the psychological processes of art-making and creation. At the age of 18, he was awarded the Young Painter’s Prize from the city of Barcelona, and the Museum of Modern Art in Barcelona acquired his painting for their permanent collection. In 1960, Àlvar became part of the artist stable at the influential Galerie Drouant in Paris. His work drew accolades from the eminent critic, Jacques Lassaigne, who invited him to take part in the Salon School of Paris in 1960, a group of the top young artists in Spain. In Paris in the 1960s, he exhibited with other prestigious Spanish artists, including Joan Miró, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso.