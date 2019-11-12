Crime Reports Nov. 4-10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WATCH OUT FOR THAT TREE!

Officers reported a woman drove a BMW X5 into the parkway in the 4800 block of Preston Road, hit a tree, and came to a stop against a second tree around 3:37 a.m. Nov. 10.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

Arrested at 12:09 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4600 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

Arrested at 12:29 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of evading arrest, failure to identify a fugitive, intent to give false information, resisting arrest, search or transport, and a warrant in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 8:28 a.m.: a 54-year-old man accused of driving with an invalid license, speeding in a school zone, and a warrant in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive.

Damaged goods: A man reported at 10:14 a.m. that someone damaged the locking mechanism on both sides of his SUV in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue but nothing was taken from inside the vehicle.

6 Wednesday

Watch for your watch: A man reported at 10:14 a.m. that he’d been missing his $24,995 Rolex watch from his house in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue for about six weeks.

7 Thursday

Dallas police pursued a stolen $95,000 Range Rover around 10:41 p.m. that’d been taken from the 3800 block of Gillon Avenue after confirming it was being used without the owner’s permission. Officers called off pursuit in the area of Midway Road and Walnut Hill Lane.

8 Friday

A woman reported at 8:39 a.m. that someone punctured the front passenger-side window on her Nissan Pathfinder in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue. She reported nothing else had been taken from her vehicle, but police responded to the apartment complex earlier that morning because of another vehicle with a broken window.

9 Saturday

Arrested at 5:54 p.m.: a 28-year-old man for warrants in the 4300 block of Westside Drive.

A woman reported at 5:07 p.m. that the fender and wheel well were damaged on her Hyundai while it was parked in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane. She said she doesn’t know of any suspects and didn’t see the incident happen.

10 Sunday

Officers reported a woman came to the 4700 block of Drexel Drive around 6:31 p.m. to turn in a ring she found in the bushes near a pool in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:30 p.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane.

6 Wednesday

A man reported a case of ID theft at 4:24 p.m. from the 4100 block of Caruth Boulevard.

7 Thursday

A man reported at 3:46 a.m. that someone stole his Dodge Ram from the 4000 block of Druid Lane.

Arrested at 8:30 a.m.: a 47-year-old man for a warrant from the 12000 block of Harrisburg Circle in Farmers Branch.

8 Friday

A woman reported a sexual assault at 8:26 a.m. from the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

9 Saturday

A man reported the possible theft of his Tesla Model X from the 2700 block of Amherst Street at 1:05 a.m.

A man reported at 12:01 p.m. that someone took his Tag Heuer watch from his car in the 2900 block of Dyer Street.

Arrested at 11:30 p.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of delivering marijuana in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.

10 Sunday

A woman reported at 10:18 a.m. that her car was taken from an open garage in the 3900 block of Marquette Street and recovered.

A woman reported at 10:44 a.m. that someone took vehicle parts, office equipment and clothes from her car in the 3900 block of Marquette Street.