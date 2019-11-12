SMU Meadows Dance Ensemble Presents Fall Dance Concert

Three contemporary works, including two newly created pieces by Ballet Dallas co-director Carter Alexander and award-winning jazz/tap artist Caleb Teicher, and a revival of Robert Battle’s 2001 Battlefield, will be presented at SMU Meadows School of the Arts’ Fall Dance Concert, Nov. 13-17 in the Bob Hope Theatre at SMU.

The program opens with the premiere of Luisant by Carter Alexander, the co-artistic director of Ballet Dallas and Meadows visiting artist-in-residence. The work is set to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major with contemporary ballet, which Alexander has won many accolades for doing. The concert continues with the premiere of Blues by Caleb Teicher. Finally, the program ends with a revival of Battlefield, a highly energetic work by Robert Battle set to a raucous percussion score composed by John Mackey and recorded by Les Tambours du Bronx. Battlefield combines contemporary modern dance and martial arts to portray an intense and ritualistic communal preparation for battle that is at once primal and urban.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors and $8 for students, SMU faculty and staff. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.