GALLERY: Film Students Raise Awareness for Alzheimer’s

Dallas philanthropists and commercial real estate investors, Gretchen and Randy Kendrick, partnered with student filmmakers at Chapman University’s Dodge School of Film to host a unique fundraiser benefitting The Aging Mind Foundation on Sept. 25 at the Museum Tower.

The event was a very intimate private film screening and dinner set on the terrace level of the private residence building Museum Tower in Dallas. The Dallas skyline provided the perfect backdrop for the night’s event, which included a cocktail reception in the home of Laree Hulshoff and Ben Fischer. The cocktail reception kicked off the evening with specialty cocktails created and sponsored by ROXOR Gin. Guests then moved downstairs to dine under the stars. Enjoying an incredible three-course dinner by Wolfgang Puck with Boissett wine pairings generously donated by Jen Jorgensen and Geoff Telfer.

After dinner, guests were treated to an exclusive screening of the short-film, A History of You, which was written, directed and produced by film students at the Dodge School of Film. This powerful story was written and directed by film student, Noah Todd, who flew in from California to attend the event.

(Photos by Lara Bierner)