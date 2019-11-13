See the Hungry Caterpillar Like Never Before in this New Holiday Spectacular

To celebrate the holiday season and his 50th birthday, the Dallas Children’s Theater will bring Eric Carle’s classic characters to life in The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas Show.

With 75 larger-than-life colorful puppets made to emulate Eric Carle’s beautiful collages, the entire stage becomes a storybook to remember. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas Show opens at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts on Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 29.

Alongside the classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the performance contains three additional childhood favorites: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; and the Christmas-themed Dream Snow.

Master Puppeteer Douglass Burks is returning to direct this second edition in the series.

“One of the things I’m most excited to work on is the new stories” Burks said, eager to show off this new production. “They’re so faithful to the books – especially in the design of the puppets.”

Make sure to come early and stay a while afterward, as there will be things to do in the theater. Families will have a chance to talk with Mr. Claus in the lobby one hour before every show through December 15. An actor meet and greet and autographs will happen after every performance.

$17-$30 for single tickets. Group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Phone reservations required for sensory-friendly performances which are $5 per person. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General admission tickets are available online.