Dallas Children’s Theater Presents Little Women: the Musical

The Dallas Children’s Theater is proud to present Little Women: The Musical, based on the 1868 novel, which has been adapted by DCT resident playwright Linda Daugherty with music and lyrics by B. Wolf.

The Teen Scene Players from the DCT Academy program will be presenting the iconic story of Little Women, which has captivated audiences for over 150 years. The musical stays loyal to the book, and the all-teen cast brings the March sisters to life.

K. Doug Miller will be directing the musical. Noted as a quadruple threat, an actor, singer, dancer, and teacher, Miller has worked from the musical theater Teen Conservatory for five years.

Miller says, “Even though this book was written 150 years ago, I still believe its message resonates today. Little Women is loved by readers because I feel all can relate to at least one of the character’s struggles in this story. I applaud DCT for sharing this classic with our community.”

This production runs at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts from Saturday, December 7 to Sunday, December 22. For tickets and more information, visit here.