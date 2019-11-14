Faith and Grief Ministries Will Host the 4th Annual Memorial Arch in Klyde Warren Park

All year round, Faith and Grief Ministries holds gatherings and retreats for those who are grieving. During the holiday season, it can be especially hard without lost loved ones, which Faith and Grief Ministries recognizes.

Created several years ago, the Memorial Arch will be up on the east end of Klyde Warren Park from December 1 through 20.

Anyone can visit the Memorial Arch, the public can write messages to remember those who they are grieving for and write their late loved one’s name on a ribbon to hang from the fixture.

On December 1, Faith and Grief will be holding an opening ceremony where guests can hear guest speaker, Terry Bentley Hill, as well as musical performances from Heritage Brass Band and Stephanie Tovar. Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe will also be there serving treats. The Dallas Fire and Rescue Honor Guard and Color Guard will also be in attendance at this multi-faith event.

Hill is this year’s guest speaker for the Opening Ceremony. Her story of grief is inspiring to anyone who hears it. Most recently, she was the honoree at the Survivors Ball in Dallas. Hill is a criminal law attorney who also does advocacy work with mental illness.

The Memorial Arch, a living art piece, will transform from an architectural structure to one filled with billowing ribbons of remembrance as visitors honor their friends and relatives and have meaningful moments of personal reflection throughout the month of December.