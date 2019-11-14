Northpark’s Festive Entertainment Schedule for This Holiday Season

The Salvation Army Angel Tree

November 1-December 6, 2019 | Level One near Macy’s

Make the holiday season a memorable one for those in need by giving presents, clothing, and necessities through the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Choose an Angel by December 1 and drop off your gift by December 6, and the Salvation Army will deliver it in time for Christmas. Created in 1979, the Angel Tree is one of the Salvation Army’s most important holiday efforts. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m -9 p.m. Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

The Trains at NorthPark benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

November 16, 2019-January 5, 2020 | Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom

The Trains at NorthParkTM, presented by Bank of Texas, has been a NorthPark Center tradition for over 20 years. The most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthParkTM features trains rolling across 1,800 feet of track on a journey across America. The exhibit encompasses train-themed environments with all the trimmings of the holiday train travel experience—steam engines, coach cars, a ticket booth, and a train station. Each year, more than 80,000 people visit The Trains at NorthParkTM. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, closed. Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Day, closed. New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.