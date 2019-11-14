Northpark’s Festive Entertainment Schedule for This Holiday Season
While making sure you’re getting everything off of your loved ones’ Christmas list at Northpark Center, there will be plenty of festivities to enjoy this holiday season.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree
November 1-December 6, 2019 | Level One near Macy’s
Make the holiday season a memorable one for those in need by giving presents, clothing, and necessities through the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Choose an Angel by December 1 and drop off your gift by December 6, and the Salvation Army will deliver it in time for Christmas. Created in 1979, the Angel Tree is one of the Salvation Army’s most important holiday efforts. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m -9 p.m. Sunday, 12-6 p.m.
The Trains at NorthPark benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas
November 16, 2019-January 5, 2020 | Level Two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom
The Trains at NorthParkTM, presented by Bank of Texas, has been a NorthPark Center tradition for over 20 years. The most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibit in Texas, The Trains at NorthParkTM features trains rolling across 1,800 feet of track on a journey across America. The exhibit encompasses train-themed environments with all the trimmings of the holiday train travel experience—steam engines, coach cars, a ticket booth, and a train station. Each year, more than 80,000 people visit The Trains at NorthParkTM. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, closed. Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Day, closed. New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sights and Sounds of the Season Performances
November 23-December 22, 2019 | Dillard’s Court and NorthCourt
The sounds of the season fill the air at NorthPark Center as performance groups take the stage in celebration of the holidays. Catch your favorite school, church, synagogue, community or professional group throughout the holiday season.
Holiday Kick-off Celebration
Friday, November 29, 2019, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | NorthCourt and CenterPark Garden
Kickoff the holiday season at NorthPark Center on Black Friday with a day of holiday fun for the whole family. The morning begins at 10 a.m. in NorthCourt with Santa’s arrival, Santa choosing an Angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree, and performances by the Salvation Army band and the Dallas Cowboys drumline. The festivities continue in CenterPark Garden from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., live performances continue in NorthCourt with a holiday set by Mariachi Rosas Divinas and a jazz quartet.
SPCA of Texas’ “Home for the Holidays” Pet Adoption Pavilion
November 29-December 23, 2019 | Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s
The SPCA of Texas’ “Home for the Holidays” Pet Adoption Pavilion at NorthPark Center has provided special adoption experiences for thousands of four-legged animals and their loving new families for 29 years. Adoption counselors are on hand to help families choose the right animals for their lifestyle. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Daily, noon to 6 p.m.
Storytime with Santa Claus
November 29-December 24, 2019 | Level One in Macy’s Court
Gather around Santa’s picture-book cottage to hear stories about the North Pole. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, noon. No storytime on Christmas Eve.
Visits and Portraits with Santa Claus
November 29-December 24, 2019 | Level One in Macy’s Court
Capture memories of a lifetime with one-on-one visits and portraits with Santa Claus. Take photos with your own camera or purchase professional portraits by Marc Robins Photography. Tickets are available starting at 9 a.m., Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2:30-5 p.m., and 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Santa’s Toy Shoppe Puppet Theatre
November 29-December 24, 2019 | Level One in EastCourt, near Dillard’s
How does Santa get all of those presents to little boys and girls around the world? Santa’s Toy Shoppe Puppet Theatreanimates the story of a toymaker and a cast of entertaining characters working to get Santa’s toys completed in time for Christmas Eve delivery. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. Sunday, 12:45-6:45 p.m. Christmas Eve, 10:45 a.m.- 3:45 p.m. Shows occur once per hour.
Scrooge Puppet Theatre
November 29-December 24, 2019 | Level One in EastCourt, near Dillard’s
NorthPark Center’s whimsical Scrooge Puppet Theatre has been a holiday tradition for four decades. Charles Dickens’ famous character creates a funny scene through the magic of puppetry. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, 10:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.. Shows start at the bottom of every hour.
Camp Gingerbread benefiting Shared Housing
December 7-8, 2019 | Level One near Macy’s
The holidays are sweet at Camp Gingerbread, where little ones can decorate gingerbread cookies with their favorite sugary delights, including frosting, nuts, dried fruit, candies and sprinkles. Proceeds benefit Shared Housing, a non-profit organization that facilitates affordable housing options for those in need. Cost is $15 per child. Hours: Saturday, 1- a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa Spectacular benefiting Children’s Medical Center Dallas
Sunday, December 8, 10 a.m. to noon | NorthCourt, CenterPark Garden, and Level Two in the NorthPark Cafés
The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas is proud to host their holiday tradition, the Breakfast with Santa Spectacular, at NorthPark Center. Tickets start at $85 and are available at give.childrens.com.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert
Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 7 p.m. | NorthCourt
Celebrate the season with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at NorthPark Center.
Treats of Christmas benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and Prodigal Projects
Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s and Level Two between Nordstrom and Macy’s
Join NorthPark Center for the ultimate holiday bake sale benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and Prodigal Projects. Dozens of premier chefs from area restaurants and catering companies provide an assortment of gourmet cakes, sweets, pies and cookies available for purchase.