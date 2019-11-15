AT&T Performing Arts Center and Reliant Lights Your Holidays

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced they will be having their annual free holiday event, Reliant Lights Your Holidays, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature over 550,000 LED lights that were placed on the center’s iconic venues and trees, live performances by WAR and Mariachi Rosas Divinas, free photos with Santa, and more.

The multi-platinum-selling group WAR has been sharing its music with a message for over four decades. Their hits include Low Rider, The World Is A Ghetto, and Why Can’t We Be Friends. In 2018, LA Weekly declared WAR in the top 10 concerts to see.

Mariachi Rosas Divinas is the first and only all-female mariachi in the DFW Metroplex. These vivacious women bring life into the traditional sound that began in 19-century Mexico.

There will be a firework show in Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park.

Debbie Storey, president and CEO of AT&T Performing Arts Center said this year will be even more special because it will be the 10th anniversary of the performing arts center.

The Booker T. Angels, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts, will be taking donations at a booth for adopted families.

“From powering your home or business to powering your holidays, Reliant is honored to light up the night at the AT&T Performing Arts Center,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant Energy.

To RSVP and for more information, please visit attpac.org/reliantlights.