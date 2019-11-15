Friday Food Roundup November 15

Preface

One of the reasons I approached Pat Martin about writing for People Newspapers is because I know the restaurant business inside and out. I know the stories behind the restaurants; the people, the product, the brands. Now that I’ve been doing this a while, more now than ever before I feel connected to people in the industry and am grateful to tell their stories. My goal is to always be clear in how I present the information. To that end, when I do a food round-up now, I will segment the bits into groups –Openings, Menus, Events and People. Your feedback is always appreciated, and you can reach me at [email protected]

Openings

Georgie – I’m so excited about this one. From award-winning chef Curtis Stone, his brother, Luke and local restauranteur Stephan Courseau, Georgie will focus on fresh, sustainable and responsibly farmed ingredients prepared expertly, yet approachably, by Chef Toby Archibald. The seasonal menu will rely on beef sourced locally and imported from Australia as well as seafood and house-made pastas. Expect to see a thoughtful wine list and killer cocktails to sip in Georgie’s elegant bar. Soft opening November 18.

Sloane’s Corner – Downtownies can visit this bistro inside the Trammel Crow Center on Ross, near Royal Blue Grocery and across from 400 Gradi. Sloane’s Corner will serve breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. In true gig economy style, there is an outdoor patio with fire pits and water features where gig workers (like me) can work on the free Wi-Fi.

Flower Child – Rosewood Court, across from the Crescent Hotel, is a spectacular building that just got even better with the opening of Flower Child. In addition to the existing menus you’ll find in the Inwood Village and other locations, this one will offer full-bar service and lounge menu filled with sharables. Flower Child Rosewood Court also has private dining areas perfect for small-ish business and personal events.

Menus

Blatt Beer and Table This Preston Hollow pub serves up Blatt Mac, a mac and cheese that’s excellent on its own, but they’ve just released a few new items to take it to the next level. Buffalo Blue Mac includes Dixie-fried chicken, Sriracha buffalo sauce, blue cheese sauce and blue cheese crumbles; Truffle Mac, is mixed with bacon, peas and truffle oil and the Manhandler Mac adds smoked pulled pork, smoked kielbasa sausage, Blatt BBQ sauce, red onion and garlic dill pickles.

Taco Deli locations are now offering their “winter” menu items which include a breakfast taco that sounds crazy good: Huevos al Pastor made with DuBreton organic pork shoulder, Vital Farms scrambled eggs, topped with jamito queso fresco and salsa de árbol; for lunch, the new Pollo en Achiote is made with achiote recado rojo-marinated and roasted chicken topped with pickled red onions. You can only get these babies until December 4, almost three weeks before the actual start of winter. LOL.

Perle on Maple – This gem inside the Stoneleigh Hotel is worth a look. It might not be on your radar screen but it should be and here is another reason to book. They just released their new autumn entrées include the Red Wine Braised Lamb Shank, Chicken Milanese, Sweet Potato Gnocchi and Grilled Branzino, served whole with cauliflower puree, artichoke hearts, grilled fennel and herb salad. Woah! They also launched a few new sammies and salads for lunch.

People

Franchesca Nor – the Chef/owner of Snider Plaza’s Dive Coastal Cuisine was recently inducted into Les Dames d’Escoffier International Dallas Chapter. The non-profit group provides philanthropic and educational support for women in the culinary arts and the community at large. Dive Coastal Cuisine also has a few new menu items including a Goat Cheese Crostini served with a Roasted Tomato Soup. With the coal weather blast this week, Franchesca sells about four gallons a day of that soup.

Events

Battle of the Pies – Good Local Markets hosts the 11th annual “Battle of the Pies” at the White Rock Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – noon. Amateur bakers of all ages are invited to join in the fun with their with a special award for best youth bakers under 16.

All pies are available for tasting by the public, who vote “Best of” in the categories of Fruit, Nut, Chocolate, Cream/Custard, Savory, Youth and Best Overall. Entry fee is $10 per pie and tasting tickets will be available day of for $5.

Pie crusts and fillings must be homemade. Winners in each category will receive an official Good Local Markets pie ribbon and tokens to spend on the best local produce and artisan finds in Dallas. For more information and to register online, go to https://www.goodlocalmarket.org/programs-and-events or stop by the Good Local Markets information booth on market days.

Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. – These events are in Ft. Worth but they sound really cool so keep reading. Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. (TX Whiskey and TX Bourbon) will transform its 112-acre Whiskey Ranch, into a fabulous Funkytown holiday destination. They kick off their holiday season on Friday, November 22 with the unveiling of a Christmas tree made from their recycled barrels. There will be food, music, and beverages. The seasonal concert series includes other dates so book now. For pricing, dates, times and more, click here.

Biscuit Bar is selling biscuit nuggets, y’all.