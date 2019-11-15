Gift Wrap Creations Founder to Compete in Freeform’s Wrap Battle

Dallas’s very own Anita Icancevic will be competing on Freeform’s new original series Wrap Battle.

Icancevic is the founder of Dallas Gift Wrap Creations, a gift-wrapping service that will pick up, wrap, and deliver your gifts. Icancevic is known for her extravagant — yet touching designs for the client’s loved one’s gifts.

The show gets nine of the country’s most gifted wrappers as they compete in gift wrapping challenges each week for a grand prize of $50,000 and the title of being the first-ever Wrap Battle Champion.

The host is The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood and the permanent judges are Carson Kressley of Queer Eye and Ru Paul’s Drag Race, alongside Wanda Wen, founder of Soolip.

As well as a distinguished list of guest judges:

• Tony-winner and Broadway producer Candy Spelling

• Food Network star Sandra Lee

• Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent

• Designer Sabrina Soto, judge on The Great Christmas Light Fight

• actor Sherry Cola, who stars on Freeform’s Good Trouble

• actor Diggy Simmons, who stars on Freeform’s grown-ish

Wrap Battle premieres November 25 at 8 p.m. CST on Freeform. The series will consist of six episodes that will air two episodes a week, which will follow the nine contestants as they battle and compete for the grand prize.