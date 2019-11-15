Progress Continues on HPISD Facilities

Highland Park ISD is making progress on facilities upgrades across the district.

Superintendent Tom Trigg said garage walls are about 30% poured at Hyer Elementary, and the foundations for the south and east walls are in progress. The underground storm drainage pipe there is about 95% complete.

“We’ve made a lot of progress on Hyer Elementary over the last month,” Trigg said.

He said the Hyer Elementary School building is on schedule and set to open for the 2020-2021 school year.

He said the playground installation at McCulloch Intermediate/Highland Park Middle School is almost finished.

“Playground surfacing is in progress,” Trigg said. “Track surfacing and associated minor sod replacement… will be completed over Thanksgiving break, so we’re really coming to the end of this project.”

He said the Northwest addition at Highland Park High School is also almost finished.

“All floors have been released for occupancy. The basement and gymnastics space has been occupied and in use for about three weeks, which is great,” Trigg said. “The district is removing and re-installing the existing lockers in the new space.”

He said concrete work between the stadium and the new addition, as well as exterior landscaping is still in progress and will be finished in about two weeks.

The district is also making progress on the high school renovation project.

“Interior demolition work is nearing its completion and, most importantly, the fiber data, fire sprinkler, and plumbing lines have been re-located. The waterproofing for the exterior demo… is now complete, the exterior demolition for the new student entry is ongoing,” Trigg said.

Work is also ongoing on the multi-use facility.

“All major steel has been erected, waterproofing on the exterior walls is ongoing, first and second-floor framing is complete,” Trigg said. “Exterior masonry at the pool is ongoing, and the pool installation is scheduled to start in late November. The electrical room equipment is installed, and a conduit is being run.”

He said the building is on schedule to be finished in April 2020.

Lastly, Trigg said construction is set to start on the Highlander Stadium renovation project in the first quarter of 2020.

The renovations are part of the $361.4 million bond package passed in 2015.