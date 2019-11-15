Saint Michael’s Farmers Markets Will Hold It’s First Ever Family Day

Saint Michael’s Farmers Market will be holding Family Day for the first time ever! It is a one day only event where vendors will have special activities and promotions with items and educational events for families with young children.

The event will go from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 16 in the Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church north parking lot.

Saint Michel’s Class for Parents is preparing the activities for the kids, such as a balloon artist.

The Jubilee teenagers will be making and selling homemade hot chocalate to benefit their program.

Fire House #27 will also be giving a tour to all the children, no age limit, of a fire truck.

Chef Jeff Demler, a vendor, will also being doing a recipe/cooking demo that will be fun for the whole family.

There will also be a ‘market walk,’ much like a cakewalk, where vendors give items from their booth to the winners.

This is just the tip of the iceberg to all the fun activities the whole family can enjoy at the Family Day Market!

In addition to the activities there will be fall produce and many food vendors with meat, cheese, jams, tamales and more will be available for purchase.