Dallas Summer Musicals Raises Over $500,000 At 2019 DSM Gala

On Nov. 1 at the 2019 DSM Gala – An Evening with the Best of Broadway had a night filled with musical theatre with Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and musical lovers all coming together.

Hosted by Tony Award® winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Chita Rivera, An Evening with the Best of Broadway raised more than $500,000, which will support the nonprofit DSM in its mission to bring the very best of Broadway to North Texas.

“Funds raised from An Evening with the Best of Broadway afford us the opportunity to impact communities by lifting spirits and sparking curiosity through the magic that only live theater can deliver. We were thrilled to share with everyone the highlights from this past season’s education and community partnership initiatives as well as announce the launch of new programs for the upcoming season,” said Kenneth T. Novice, DSM president.

Olivier Award-winner and Glee alum Amber Riley kicked things off with powerful performances of “Natural Woman,” “Home” from The Wiz, and “I Am Changing” from her award-winning role as ‘Effie’ in the West End production of Dreamgirls.

Next, Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara graced the stage. O’Hara’s set included “Wonderful Guy” from South Pacific, “To Build a Home” from Bridges of Madison County, and “They Don’t Let You in the Opera (If You’re a Country Star)” which appears on her album Always.

As is traditon at the DSM, current star of Disney’s FROZEN on Broadway Caissie Levy surprised the audience with an epic performance of “Let It Go,” followed by original RENT cast member Adam Pascal who preformed “One Song Glory” from the iconic musical.

Finally, students from Cedar Hill ISD, Dallas ISD, Denton ISD, Highland Park ISD, Mesquite ISD, Richardson ISD, Wylie ISD and the 2019 DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards’ Best Actress winner, Haley Dortch of Guyer High School, joined Riley, O’Hara, Levy and Pascal on stage for a memorable finale performance of “Seasons of Love” from RENT and “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen.