Ranch-Selling Specialist Spent Boyhood Days on Family Land

Have you ever wanted an expansive slice of the Old West?

Asher Watkins, who has specialized for more than a decade in the sale of swaths of rural land and commercial property, is listing one of the largest and oldest ranches in Nevada for $36.5 million.

The 25 Ranch in Battle Mountain, with more than 600,000 grazing acres available, stretches across four counties and boasts a rich history and wild west flavor.

The cattle ranch is “steeped in history and gunfights,” said Jennifer Coley, an agent with Watkins Ranch Group/Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International.

It is so easy to visualize the history that might have occurred on the land, she added.

Along with scenic views and brilliant sunsets, come certificated water rights, quality roads, perimeter fencing, working pens and corrals, and other amenities needed for operating a cattle ranch.

The cattle ranch is “steeped in history and gunfights,” -Jennifer Coley

Located in the Great Basin of northeastern Nevada, the ranch with numerous springs, rivers, and creeks is home to various birds and other animals.

It’s the type of place that harkens to Watkins’ upbringing and appeals to his love of the outdoors and of hunting and fishing.

Watkins grew up in Dallas, graduated from Highland Park High School and Baylor University, and lives in the Park Cities, where his daughter attends school as a fourth-grader.

A member of Ducks Unlimited, the Dallas Safari Club, and the American Association of Professional Landmen, he spends free time encouraging youth to spend time outdoors.

His family has a long history of working land.

Growing up, he spent much of his time on his family’s hunting and cattle ranch, experiences that shaped his enthusiasm for the outdoors and getting to know the ranches he list.

“I walk the land; I drive it,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>