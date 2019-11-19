Crime Reports Nov. 11-16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PORCH PIRATE PILFERS PACKAGES:

A woman reported at 8:33 a.m. that she ordered groceries from Amazon Fresh Nov. 13, but when she checked her porch in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue around 6 a.m. Nov. 14, her packages weren’t there, although Amazon showed they were delivered.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Thursday

Watch your watch: A man reported he left his gold Rolex watch on a counter in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive before bed, but it was gone when he woke up.

15 Friday

Arrested at 5:11 p.m.: A 23-year-old accused of failure to appear, running a stop sign, and a warrant in the 4100 block of Armstrong Avenue.

16 Saturday

Arrested at 3:02 a.m.: A 25-year-old accused of criminal trespassing in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A woman reported at 10:27 a.m. that she found a Colt 1911 pistol with the serial numbers scraped among a deceased relative’s possessions in the 5900 block of St. Mark Circle. The Highland Park DPS took the pistol pending destruction.

Arrested at 12:30 p.m.: A 35-year-old accused of driving without a valid license, running a red light, and warrants in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 4:36 p.m.: A 25-year-old woman for warrants on Normandy Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

Arrested at 12:15 a.m.: A 59-year-old woman for a warrant in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: A 44-year-old man for a warrant in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza.

12 Tuesday

Keep your keys: A woman reported at 6:50 a.m. that her Lexus SUV with keys inside was taken from the 2900 block of Lovers Lane.

13 Wednesday

A man reported at 3:53 p.m. that someone used his personal identifying information in the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue.

A man reported at 10:53 p.m. someone took his Mercedes SUV from his driveway in the 3500 block of University Boulevard.

14 Thursday

A man reported at 3:20 p.m. that someone used his information from the 3400 block of Amherst Street to open two credit card accounts.

Bye-cycle: A man reported at 6:34 p.m. that a bicycle was taken from an open parking spot behind an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane.

A man reported at 10:11 p.m. that someone took a bicycle from a porch in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue.

Arrested at 11:40 p.m.: A 48-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6800 block of Lomo Alto.

15 Friday

Arrested at 9:30 a.m.: A 38-year-old man for a warrant.

16 Saturday

A woman reported at 12:04 p.m. that someone took two Trek bicycles from a porch in the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue.