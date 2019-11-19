Hari Mari Launches Premium Nokona Leather Boots

Hari Mari, a premium sandal brand known for infusing color and comfort into its distinctive flip flop lines, launched a new collection of men’s boots.

After the success of their men’s Nokona sandal collaboration, the brand decided to continue and expand its partnership by creating a line of men’s boots and shoes using premium Nokona leather.

“For years at Hari Mari, we’ve longed to develop a boot that checks the same boxes as our premium flip flops – namely, out-of-the-box comfort combined with top-notch leather and materials – and who better to partner with than Nokona gloves, America’s leading premium baseball glove maker,” said Jeremy Stewart, who founded Hari Mari with his wife, Lila, a Highland Park High School graduate. Jeremy is a St. Marks alum.

The Hari Mari x Nokona collaboration is available in two styles, a CanyonTrek Chukka Boot and Adobe Desert Boot styles. Both lines will feature premium leather exteriors, dual-density foam footbeds with arch and heel cup for additional support and comfort, and water-resistant uppers treated with durable water repellent.

The boots are now available at Neiman Marcus, Zappos, and other premium retailers, as well as on HariMari.com for $200- $220.