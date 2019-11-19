Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Business 

Hari Mari Launches Premium Nokona Leather Boots

Tanika Turner 0 Comments , , ,

Hari Mari, a premium sandal brand known for infusing color and comfort into its distinctive flip flop lines, launched a new collection of men’s boots.

After the success of their men’s Nokona sandal collaboration, the brand decided to continue and expand its partnership by creating a line of men’s boots and shoes using premium Nokona leather.

“For years at Hari Mari, we’ve longed to develop a boot that checks the same boxes as our premium flip flops – namely, out-of-the-box comfort combined with top-notch leather and materials – and who better to partner with than Nokona gloves, America’s leading premium baseball glove maker,” said Jeremy Stewart, who founded Hari Mari with his wife, Lila, a Highland Park High School graduate. Jeremy is a St. Marks alum.

The Hari Mari x Nokona collaboration is available in two styles, a CanyonTrek Chukka Boot and Adobe Desert Boot styles. Both lines will feature premium leather exteriors, dual-density foam footbeds with arch and heel cup for additional support and comfort, and water-resistant uppers treated with durable water repellent.

The boots are now available at Neiman Marcus, Zappos, and other premium retailers, as well as on HariMari.com for $200- $220.

Tanika Turner

Tanika Turner is an editorial intern for People Newspapers, a D Magazine affiliate. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism. She is attempting to create a life she loves by taking chances. Most of her time is spent with her husband, two daughters and her cats (Batman and Robin). If her face is not hidden behind the pages of a romance novel she can be found playing in makeup.

You May Also Like

Hudson House Debuts New Weekend Brunch

Bianca R. Montes 0

House of the Month: 3608 Lexington Avenue

Staff Report 0

La Fiesta Gowns Now on Display

Margaux Anbouba 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Click here for more info on STEAM