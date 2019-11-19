The Sammons Center to Perform Making Spirits Bright

On Dec. 13, at 6 pm, the Sammons Center for the Arts will be spreading holiday cheer with Making Spirits Bright.

Linda and Larry Petty and many local talents will perform a concert of wintertime favorites.

As well as musical performances, there will be a festive sing-along, seasonal food and drinks, and a donation drop-off for dry cat food and toys for small dogs.

There will also be a raffle, which the drawing will start at 8 p.m., for a grand prize of a VIP Saks Fifth Avenue Shopping Experience in Beverly Hills, the second prize is custom opal and sapphire jewelry, and the third prize is a deluxe staycation in Dallas.

“Making Spirits Bright gives North Texans of all ages a new way to share the joy of this special season,” said Joanna St. Angelo, Sammons Center Executive Director. “Guests can enjoy holiday music and tasty treats in our beautiful historic building, improve the lives of local pets through the VNA Meals on Wheels Pet Program and maybe win a fabulous raffle prize.”

Tickets for Making Spirits Bright are $25 for adults (19+ years), $5 for youth (13-18 years) and free for children (0-12). Raffle tickets cost $10 for one or $25 for three; entrants do not need to be present to win. Raffle proceeds to benefit the Sammons Center’s mission to “Grow the Arts” in Dallas.

For more information or to buy event and/or raffle tickets, contact the Sammons Center at (214) 520-7788 or go to www.sammonsartcenter.org.