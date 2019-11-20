GALLERY: Costume-Clad Members Celebrate Day of the Dead

In celebration of Day of the Dead, guests donned their best costumes to attend a themed pairing dinner by Casa Dragones Tequila at Park House on Oct. 30.

Outfits ranged from traditional Day of the Dead attire with intricate face painting and colorful flower crowns to unicorns, piňatas, a hippie, devil, and more.

Before dinner, guests mingled and enjoyed a special Casa Dragones Blanco welcome cocktail – a spicy margarita made with activated charcoal. Black in color with a bright pop from an orange wheel, the cocktail was perfectly in-theme with the evening. Behind the bar was also a Casa Dragones “altar,” filled with a variety of candles, flowers, photos, and, of course, plenty of tequila.

The three-course dinner consisted of a variety of Mexican-themed menu items such as empanadas, Pollo a la Parrilla, and enchiladas, with sweet chimichangas, Cinco Leches, and chocolate croquettes served for dessert. Dinner was paired with Casa Dragones Joven – a small batch, master blend of 100% Blue Agave and silver extra-aged sipping tequila.

