Scot Classic Tourney Tips Off Thursday

Basketball fans can get an early-season look at Highland Park and other area teams when the annual Scot Classic tournament begins on Thursday.

The event features eight boys teams and 12 girls teams, with action taking place in three gyms — two at Highland Park High School and one at Highland Park Middle School — through Saturday.

Games get underway in the HPHS main gym, with the HP boys facing Frisco Wakeland at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by the HP girls against Richardson Berkner at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Scots (1-2) fell to Bishop Lynch 61-48 in their home opener on Monday, following a season-opening victory at Arlington Seguin and a loss at Rockwall-Heath.

In the tournament, boys teams will play four games each, primarily in a round-robin format. The girls tournament consists of bracket play, with each school guaranteed three games. Check out the schedule below.

HP SCOT CLASSIC SCHEDULE

(Games in HPHS main gym unless otherwise noted)

BOYS

Thursday’s games

Highland Park vs. Frisco Wakeland, 3 p.m.

Terrell vs. Wylie East, 4:30 p.m. (HPMS)

North Forney vs. Rowlett, 6 p.m.

Midlothian vs. HSAA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Highland Park vs. Wylie East, 4:30 p.m.

Frisco Wakeland vs. Terrell, 6 p.m.

North Forney vs. HSAA, 6 p.m. (HPMS)

Midlothian vs. Rowlett, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Midlothian vs. North Forney, 8:30 a.m. (HPMS)

Highland Park vs. Terrell, 10 a.m.

Rowlett vs. HSAA, 10 a.m. (HPMS)

Frisco Wakeland vs. Wylie East, 10 a.m. (North Gym)

Seventh-place game, 2:30 p.m. (North Gym)

Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m. (HPMS)

Third-place game, 4 p.m. (HPMS)

Championship game, 4 p.m.

GIRLS

Thursday’s games

Highland Park vs. Richardson Berkner, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Prairie vs. West Mesquite, 4:30 p.m. (North Gym)

Garland Naaman Forest vs. Parish Episcopal, 6 p.m. (HPMS)

Conrad vs. Trinity Christian, 6 p.m. (North Gym)

OKC Storm vs. Spruce, 7:30 p.m. (HPMS)

Ursuline vs. W.T. White, 7:30 p.m. (North Gym)

Friday and Saturday matchups to be determined by bracket play.