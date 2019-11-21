Churches Celebrate Christmas With Songs

The holidays are a time for fun, family, friends, and music.

These and other area churches will offer the sounds of the Christmas season. Go back to the manger, experience songs and flavors from around the world, and enjoy instrumental takes on favorite carols.

A Journey to the Manger

When: Dec. 8

Where: HP United Methodist Church

Cost: $20 adults; $15 students

For the annual Tower Arts Concerts, conducted by Alan Raines, the Highland Park Methodist Church Chancel Choir and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will lead a musical journey to where it all began: back to the manager. Performances are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Visit hpumc.org.

All the Nations Music Festival

When: Dec. 14

Where: Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School

Park Cities Baptist Church teams up with the Dallas Zomi Community Church and the Healing Hands Community Church for the All the Nations Music Festival. The holiday celebration starts at 1:30 p.m. and includes music and food from all around the world. Visit pcbc.org/events.

Christmas Pipings: A Holiday Concert

When: Dec. 10

Where: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church

Cost: Free

The concert featuring Ryan Anthony on the trumpet, Gary Beard on the organ/piano, and PHPC’s own Bradley Hunter Welch will include Christmas favorites from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Visit phpc.org/event.