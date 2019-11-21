Here’s the Correct HPISD ’20-21 Attendance Map

Editor’s note: The wrong attendance zone map appeared with this story in the print edition. That has been corrected in the e-edition as well as this post. Park Cities People regrets the error.

The attendance zone for Michael M. Boone Elementary School will draw most heavily from areas served by Hyer and University Park elementary schools now, according to boundaries approved in October by the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees.

But the zones of all four operating elementary schools will change at least some to accommodate the opening of the fifth elementary school next August.

Here are the basics:

• Families of third-graders whose zone changes next year will have the option of having their students attend fourth-grade at their current school or their new one for 2020-21.

• Boone’s zone will include 18 students now in kindergarten through second grade from Armstrong, 88 will move from Hyer, and 187 from UP.

• University Park’s zone will add 22 from Armstrong, 15 from Bradfield, and 29 from Hyer.

BOUNDARY DESCRIPTIONS:

Armstrong

From McFarlin Boulevard and Williams Parkway at Turtle Creek, south along the west side of Turtle Creek to Turtle Creek Bend, north and east along the district boundary to a point on the district boundary north of University Boulevard and North Central Expressway, west on the north alley of University to Durham Street, south on Durham to University, west on University to Airline Road, north and west on Airline to Daniel Avenue, west on Daniel to Hillcrest Avenue, south on Hillcrest to McFarlin, west along the median on McFarlin to Williams.

Boone

From Hillcrest and Northwest Parkway, south along Hillcrest to the alley between Hanover Street and Purdue Avenue, east along the alley to Airline; south on Airline to Daniel/Airline, southwest on Daniel to University to Durham, north along Durham to the alley north of University, east along the alley north of University to the intersection with Central, northeast along the west side service road of Central to Milton Avenue, east on the north side alley of Milton to Olin Lane, north on Olin to Lovers Lane, east on Lovers to the west service road of Central, north along the west service road to the district boundary on the alley north of Southwestern Boulevard, west along the north alley of Southwestern, east to the district boundary at a point between Durham and Boedeker Street, north to Northwest, west to Northwest and Hillcrest.

Bradfield

From Lovers and the tollway, south along the east side of the tollway to the intersection with Lemmon Avenue, south along the district boundary to Turtle Creek, north along Turtle Creek, west to McFarlin and Williams, west on McFarlin to Shannon Avenue, north on Shannon to the north alley of McFarlin, west to Preston Road, north on Preston to Druid Lane, west on Druid to Westchester Drive, south on Westchester to Emerson Avenue, west on Emerson to Douglas Avenue, north on Douglas to Lovers, west on Lovers to the tollway.

Hyer

From Northwest and the tollway, south along the east side of the tollway to its intersection with Lovers, east on Lovers to Preston, north on Preston to the alley on the north side of Purdue, east along the alley to Baltimore Drive, north on Baltimore to Southwestern Boulevard, east down the center of Southwestern to Hillcrest Avenue, north on Hillcrest to Northwest, west on Northwest to the tollway.

University Park

From Lovers and Douglas, south on Douglas to Emerson, east on Emerson to Westchester, north on Westchester to Druid, east on Druid to Preston, south on Preston to the north alley of McFarlin, east on the alley of McFarlin to Shannon, south on Shannon, east along the center median of McFarlin to Hillcrest, north on Hillcrest to Daniel, east on Daniel to Airline, north on Airline to the alley north of Purdue, west along the alley north of Purdue to Hillcrest, north on Hillcrest to Southwestern, west along the center of the street on Southwestern to Baltimore Drive, south on Baltimore to the alley north of Purdue, west to Preston, south on Preston to Lovers, west on Lovers to Douglas.