Comings and Goings
Coming
The Forge on Dyer
5615 Dyer St. Suite 100
This fitness studio focuses on whole-body wellness with training, performance, and recovery without the commitment of a monthly membership fee. Its grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 7.
New Owners
The Barre Code
5757 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 350
The studio offers a comprehensive full-body fitness program designed for women and focuses on cardio, strength, and restoration. It celebrated its grand opening under new owners in mid-October.
Now Open
Class Studios
Preston Center
Fitness guru Jasmine Zutter opened her first Class Studios location at West Village in February 2018. Now, the hybrid studio, which includes cycling and circuit training under one roof, has expanded to Preston Center.
The Conservatory
Highland Park Village
Find some Hudson Yards New York style in the Park Cities. The Conservatory serves as a window into the brand’s digital flagship, theconservatorynyc.com. Find some products in the store. Order others for delivery.
Topgolf Swing Suite
8250 N Central Expressway
Located in Doubletree by Hilton Dallas-Campbell Centre, the suite features two simulator bays that can accommodate eight players each. Guests can also enjoy baseball pitching, hockey shots, and other activities. There’s also a common area where guests can dine with food and drinks from 82fifty Restaurant and Bar.
Yeti
3130 Knox St., Suite 120
Yeti, known for coolers and cups that keep everything cool in Texas heat, opened on Knox-Henderson for only a limited time. The lease runs through 2021 but gives the Austin-based company a chance to learn the market.