Comings and Goings

Coming

The Forge on Dyer

5615 Dyer St. Suite 100

This fitness studio focuses on whole-body wellness with training, performance, and recovery without the commitment of a monthly membership fee. Its grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 7.



New Owners

The Barre Code

5757 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 350

The studio offers a comprehensive full-body fitness program designed for women and focuses on cardio, strength, and restoration. It celebrated its grand opening under new owners in mid-October.

Now Open

Class Studios

Preston Center

Fitness guru Jasmine Zutter opened her first Class Studios location at West Village in February 2018. Now, the hybrid studio, which includes cycling and circuit training under one roof, has expanded to Preston Center.

The Conservatory

Highland Park Village

Find some Hudson Yards New York style in the Park Cities. The Conservatory serves as a window into the brand’s digital flagship, theconservatorynyc.com. Find some products in the store. Order others for delivery.

Topgolf Swing Suite

8250 N Central Expressway

Located in Doubletree by Hilton Dallas-Campbell Centre, the suite features two simulator bays that can accommodate eight players each. Guests can also enjoy baseball pitching, hockey shots, and other activities. There’s also a common area where guests can dine with food and drinks from 82fifty Restaurant and Bar.

Yeti

3130 Knox St., Suite 120

Yeti, known for coolers and cups that keep everything cool in Texas heat, opened on Knox-Henderson for only a limited time. The lease runs through 2021 but gives the Austin-based company a chance to learn the market.