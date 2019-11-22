GALLERY: Evening Under the Stars Generates $2,378,469

Over 1,250 guests filled the Dallas Ballroom at the Omni Hotel Dallas on Nov. 2 to celebrate and raise over $2.37 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the 18th Annual Evening Under the Stars Party.

Now the top revenue-generating dinner event for St. Jude in the country, the DFW metroplex Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic continues to break records and amaze crowds year after year.

Hosted by Event Chairs Holly and Doug Brooks, this annual two-day fundraising event helps to ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all they should worry about is helping their child live. This year’s party honored the efforts of well-known Philanthropists David and Carolyn Miller and their generous support of St. Jude and the Dallas community. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.

The evening began with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by seated dinner, program, live auction with renowned Auctioneer Letitia Frye, and wrapped up with entertainment provided by the Emerald City Evolution Band. Members of the world-famous Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also appeared at the event to greet and take photos with guests.

During the Live Auction portion of the evening, St. Jude Patient Speaker Madison wowed the audience with a custom hand-made portrait which was gifted to be sold in the live auction and raised an astounding $20,000. The top generating item of the evening was the Del Frisco’s Night to Remember which sold for $75,000.

The event featured patient artwork as the St. Jude Mission Moment throughout the evening. Patient artwork and the importance of art at St. Jude was highlighted throughout the event through the use of augmented reality to bring artwork to life and also tell the story behind the patient who created the piece. St. Jude uses artwork as a way for patients to tell their own stories and express themselves during treatment.

(Photos by Kristina Bowman)