Goyard Opens In Highland Park Village

Luxury French trunk and leather goods maker Goyard opened a rare storefront in the Highland Park Village this week. The store is one of only 32 boutiques in the world and six in the U.S.

The brand doesn’t engage in e-commerce, so the products aren’t available online. The Highland Park Village location reportedly offers vintage furniture and rare pieces from the Goyard Heritage collection in marble and mahogany, as well as three salons including a collection of luggage, handbags, and small leather goods, as well as pet accessories from the Chic du Chien range and their unique hand-painted personalization.

The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

“Dallas is a special place with a strong identity. People have a very distinct and unique approach to style, and are connoisseurs when it comes to high-end craftsmanship. We had been looking for the perfect place for quite some time, and are particularly pleased to open at Highland Park Village,” Goyard owner Jean-Michel Signoles said in a statement. “But beyond the ideal retail environment, we were first and foremost seduced by the common values shared: we both are family-owned businesses with a deep and genuine sense of excellence, heritage, and continuity. For a Maison like Goyard, which was established in 1853, it’s a paramount factor.”

In other Highland Park Village news:

Lela Rose, located at 69 Highland Park Village, recently opened a bridal boutique next to their ready-to-wear boutique.

La Vie Style House, located at 9 Highland Park Village, is opening a holiday pop-up shop from Dec. 1-31 featuring a curated assortment of the brand’s luxury caftans and kimonos. As part of the holiday programming, there will be a sip-and-shop event from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 10.

Asprey is open next to Ralph Lauren until Nov. 24.

Audemars Piguet is opening in early 2020.