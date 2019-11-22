Highland Park Village To Host Holiday Celebration

Highland Park Village will kick off the holidays with the annual Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5.

Photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Village Theatre.

There will be live performances from the St. Michael’s Children’s Choir and others, as well as promotions, raffles, treats, and sips from stores around the village.

There will also be a special showing of Elf in the Village Theatre at 8 p.m.

Highland Park Village spokeswoman Hendrika Diehl said complimentary valet parking will be available for the event.