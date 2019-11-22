Scots Tennis Earns Much Love After 20th State Title

Highland Park has long since established itself as the most successful high school tennis program in the state. Now, 20 state championships later, the Scots are just lapping the field.

Their 20th title, which came on Oct. 31 in College Station, resembled many of the previous 19 — with the Scots winning in dominant fashion. HP left no doubt that it’s still on top with a 10-1 win over San Antonio Alamo Heights in the Class 5A title match.

Along the way, HP earned its fourth consecutive state title and extended its winning streak to 83 matches over four-plus seasons. The team has won state in 16 of the past 19 fall campaigns.

In the win over Alamo Heights, the Scots (24-0) swept every completed match in boys singles, boys doubles, and mixed doubles. In the semifinals, HP cruised to a 12-2 victory over Georgetown.

It marked the 11th time HP and Alamo Heights squared off in the title match. The Mules have won six of those, but none since 2002. The Scots are 3-0 head-to-head since 2012.

Earlier this season, longtime Scots head coach Dan Holden won the 400th match of his career. Holden, who came to HP in 2001 following an extended stint at the Division I college level, has received numerous awards, including a Boys Tennis Coach of the Year accolade from the National High School Coaches Association in 2015.

With the individual season set to begin in February, the Scots likely aren’t finished with their annual trophy haul. HP claimed two gold medals and two silver medals among the five 5A brackets last spring, and five of those six

medalists — including champions Bridget Stammel (girls singles) plus Cole Burnam and Katherine Petty (mixed doubles) — are eligible to defend their title.